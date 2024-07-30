Cardi B Rejects Foreclosure Rumors In Fiery Rant Amid Speculation Of Secret Financial Crisis 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B denied claims she’s going broke, slamming rumors that she’s facing foreclosure on her Atlanta mansion amid money struggles.

Cardi B is not selling any of her properties despite reports that she is facing foreclosure on one of her homes because of a “secret” financial crisis.

On Monday (July 29), the NYC rapper slammed a blog report for making false claims. The outlet alleged Cardi B was “facing foreclosure” and “fighting to make payments” on her Atlanta mansion.

The post has since been deleted, but not before the rumor spread and caught the attention of Cardi B. She took to X (Twitter) to set the record straight.

“LMAOOO You bum btches wish,” she replied. “Me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market.”

Cardi B also clarified that she would sell her share in the property to her husband, Offset if she ever were to sell. “And no, we not selling it,” she added. “And if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”

Cardi B further denied the foreclosure rumors with an explosive rant during a Twitter Spaces conversation.

“If I wanna sell that house today, me and Offset could sell that s### in the blink of an eye,” she explained. “But we don’t want to sell our house.”

She again dismissed the rumors that she’s struggling financially, confirming that she has all her cars, including her Lambo truck and a highly sought-after Rolls Royce that Cardi B claimed is in her home “collecting dust.”

She insisted, “I close my eyes and I can make money,” boasting, “I might just drop $200,000 on a f###### necklace, because I can b####.”