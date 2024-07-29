Cardi B Claims Donald Trump Toned Down “Racism” To Fool Voters Ahead Of 2024 Election 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claimed Donald Trump toned down his racism after reacting to his promise to give police officers federal immunity from prosecution.

Cardi B claimed Donald Trump has always been a racist but has toned down his rhetoric to trick citizens into voting for him in the upcoming Presidential elections.

The “Wanna Be” hitmaker was appalled after watching a recent speech from the former president. Trump promised to give police officers federal immunity from prosecution, sparking backlash from many online.

Cardi B was shocked by his words, especially in light of the recent killing of Sonya Massey at the hands of an Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy. She took to X (Twitter) to express her disappointment.

“AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K …..just wow,” Cardi wrote alongside a clip of Trump. “He never changed.”

AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K …..just wow ….he never changed. https://t.co/DUtTOPr5fa — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 28, 2024

When a user challenged Cardi B, asking, “You thought he did?” she replied, “Nope he just tone down his racism and fooled a lot of YALL to endorse and wear his dirty ass hat until it’s crunch time.”

Nope he just tone down his racism and fooled a lot of YALL to endorse and wear his dirty ass hat until it’s crunch time — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 28, 2024

36-year-old Massey was fatally shot in her home after making a 911 call to report an intruder. The disturbing incident was captured on bodycam footage, leading to public outrage. Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean P. Grayson was charged with murder in connection with Massey’s death.

Cardi B previously called out Candace Owens for claiming that the shooting was not racially motivated.

“Girl shut up,” she said during a Twitter Spaces chat. “You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died? There was no argument, there was no conflict, there was no raised voice, and she got shot.”

Cardi B also questioned whether Donald Trump intends to create a dictatorship if re-elected after he urged a crowd to vote for him this time, and they’ll never have to vote again.