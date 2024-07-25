Cardi B Checks Candace Owens Over Remarks On Sonya Massey Shooting: “This Could Be You One Day” 

Cardi B slammed Candace Owens over her take on the death of Sonya Massey at the hands of an Illinois Sheriff’s deputy.

Cardi B has called out Candace Owens over her “disturbing” take on the police killing of Sonya Massey, rejecting her claims that the shooting was not racially motivated and insisting that America needs to “wake up” to the reality that the killing of Black citizens at the hands of the police often goes unpunished.

She aired her thoughts on the controversial conservative commentator in an X (Twitter) Spaces chat on Wednesday night (July 24).

“Today she said something so disturbing about the Sonya Massey case,” Cardi B said of Candace Owens. “For you to sit here and say that ‘Oh not everything is racial. I know that this is sad, but this is not something racial. There’s more white people that get killed by the cops.’”

Cardi B was responding to Candace Owens reacting to the shooting on a recent episode of her YouTube show.

“Police officers are human beings, there are mistakes that happen,” she stated. “The idea that now you’re going to use this situation … to then try to make Black Americans believe that this happened simply because she was Black, is pointedly ridiculous.”

Owens went on to urge Black Americans “do not take this bait,” before later claiming “(Unarmed) white Americans are more likely to be shot and killed by police officers … than Black Americans.”

I have never heard Candace Owens recognize Black people as human being when they make mistakes and police end up killing them. But when police kill Black people, they are human being and they make mistake. She’s a degenerate. Sonya Massey .pic.twitter.com/RKnvTQpsHZ — Don Salmon (@dijoni) July 24, 2024

Cardi B Challenges Candace Owen’s Claims That The Shooting Was Not Racially Motivated

However, Cardi B thoroughly rejected Candace Owens’ claims.

“Girl shut up,” she continued. “You don’t feel one little bit of empathy, a little bit of sympathy of how this woman died? There was no argument, there was no conflict, there was no raised voice, and she got shot.”

The “Wanna Be” hitmaker said that the killing could be racially motivated even though Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Graysons never used a racial slur.

“He knew in the back of his head because she was a Black woman that he was going to get away with it. Not only did he think that, but the department thought that because they didn’t tell her son or her father that a cop shot her,” she added.

“It had everything to do with the fact it was because she was Black,” Cardi asserted. “So nobody has to say a racial slur for you to know that it was racially motivated.”

Cardi B then addressed Candace Owens directly, stating, “This could be you one day. And it could be actually worse because you the type of person that if a cop stop you, you would get sassy at the mouth. As soon as you get sassy at the mouth, the muthafucka would shoot your ass.”

Cardi B also dismissed Owen’s claims that President Biden’s decision to issue a statement on the killing was politically motivated.

“What happened to her has nothing to do with this f###### election. It has everything to do with the s### that’s been happening for years in this country,” Cardi said. “There is no justification,” she added. “It was just straight kill. And America has to see that so people can understand why [there is] outrage with cops.”

“Luckily this guy didn’t get away with it but he could have very easily if there wasn’t no bodycam. That’s why America has to see it.”

Earlier in her Spaces chat, Cardi B called out the disrespect and misogyny towards Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cardi B’s response to Candace Owens begins around the 13:00 minute mark in the video below.