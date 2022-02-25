Cardi B Responds To Joe Budden Calling Her A Superstar

Earlier this week, social media users took part in a debate over which modern rappers should be considered superstars. Cardi B’s name was brought up, and the former Love & Hip Hop star offered evidence of her commercial appeal by posting text messages claiming she makes over $1 million per live show.

The Joe Budden Podcast also engaged in their own conversation about Cardi B. After initially pushing back against his co-hosts’ takes on the Bronx native being a “rap superstar,” Joe Budden eventually acknowledged that Cardi is one of the most famous Hip Hop artists on the planet.

That recognition came after Joe Budden had been consistently critical of Cardi B’s musical output in recent months. On previous episodes of his show, the “Pump It Up” emcee said he did not think Cardi would ever release another album.

Cardi B was not a fan of Joe Budden’s commentary about her pending sophomore studio LP. In January, the 29-year-old entertainer went on Instagram Live to slam a “little bird” for suggesting she was a “lazy b####” for not dropping another project yet.

However, Cardi B found Joe Budden’s recent comments about her superstar status more favorable. The Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album creator responded to Budden’s public acknowledgment on Twitter.

“I told y’all he always believed in me… That’s why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad… That’s my mean uncle,” tweeted Cardi B on Thursday night. That tweet included an old photo of Cardi’s appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast from 2016.