Cardi B Responds After Kanye West Calls “Bongos” Rapper Illuminati Plant In Leaked Clip 

In the leaked recording, Kanye West talks about Cardi B being an Illuminati plant who “literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely.”

Kanye West called Cardi B an Illuminati plant who doesn’t write her raps in a leaked video that surfaced online recently.

The footage, said to be from around 2018, was seemingly leaked from a documentary featuring Ye on the phone talking about the “Bongos” rapper.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Kanye West said in the video recording.

“She don’t write her raps,” he said before adding, “She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely. That they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do. She has no idea what the f### is going on. She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f###### blessing.” Check out the clip below.

Yikes at this leaked audio of Kanye dragging cardi b. Damn 💀 pic.twitter.com/McZH5TsYj1 — gossip of the city (@gotcitytea) October 2, 2023

However, when Cardi B caught wind of the clip, she shared her own video of Kanye West singing a different tune. She took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clip of Ye talking positively about her during a 2022 interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

“I always believed in her since she was on the show. Period,” the G.O.O.D. Music founder said, referencing Cardi’s stint on Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

She captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji.

The Grammy Award winner teamed up with Ye and Lil Durk in the 2022 song “Hot Sh*t.”

“I’m so happy that he gave me this verse. And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West,” Cardi B explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in June 2022. “I learned so much about him, and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like I wish a lot of people [could] have conversations with him so they could just see the real him.”