Cardi B Responds To “Queen Of Hip-Hop” Claims By Halle Berry & Winnie Harlow

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have long since been pitted against each other in the running for the title of “Queen of Hip-Hop.”

Halle Berry has caused a storm after calling Cardi B the “Queen of Hip-Hop;” a title many believe is held by Nicki Minaj.

Halle made the declaration on Saturday (Nov. 13) at the premiere of her new movie, “Bruised,” which she directed and stars in. Halle and Cardi B curated the female-emcee-driven soundtrack to the flick.

The Hollywood star thanked her ”partner-in-crime,” before declaring, “I reached out to Cardi B because she’s the Queen of Hip-Hop.”

"I reached out to Cardi b because she's the Queen of Hip hop" - Halle berry

The “Barbz,” Nicki’s loyal army of fans were fuming, feeling the “Super Bass” rapper has earned the Queen’s crown. Though Cardi’s rise may have been faster, Nicki has put years of grind in the game and made an impact like few others.

The following day, Winnie Harlow used her appearance at MTV’s “2021 Europe Music Awards” to voice her thoughts on the matter. The supermodel presented the award for Best Hip-Hop to the winner, Nicki Minaj, “the one and only ‘Queen of Hip-Hop.’”

Winnie Harlow reminding that Nicki Minaj is the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop while presenting the Queen her Award

While Nicki has yet to address the drama, Cardi took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter. “I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish s***,” she wrote. “But ntm on Halle Berry. Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY!”

Does Cardi B Want To Be “Queen Of Hip-Hop?”

According to the Shade Room, the New York rapper also liked a Tweet from a fan page that posted an old clip of Cardi saying, “I don’t wanna’ do this whole Queen stuff.”

The two rappers were beefing but tensions appear to have simmered down following their infamous brawl at New York Fashion Week back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has been lined up to host the 2021 “American Music Awards” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21.