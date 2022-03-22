Cardi B Reveals She’s Switching Things Up On Summer Walker & SZA’s “No Love” Remix

Cardi B shared her pride in stepping out of her element on the song. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record,” she revealed.

Cardi B will join forces with R&B songstresses Summer Walker and SZA on the remix of the hit song” No Love,” due this Friday.

Cardi B shared the cover art on Instagram, confirming how anxious she is over the song’s release. The New York rapper is trying something new but said she’s in love with the sound.

“Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record 😆but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too ♥️♥️♥️♥️FRIDAY!!! No love (extended).”

Cardi B then took to Twitter to add a few more details about her feature. “If you’re going through a break up, but you still low key want the dick you going to relate to this verse,” she wrote. The “Up” hitmaker also shared her pride in challenging herself artistically. “I’m so proud of myself I stepped out my element,” she added.

After teasing an additional “No Love” feature, Summer Walker confirmed that Cardi B would indeed be on “No Love” along with SZA.

“Yall guessed it, my girl @IamcardiB jumped on “No Love” with me & @Sza,” she tweeted. “We’re going live at 10pmET tonight to celebrate.” She also announced that the single will come with accompanying visuals. “I can’t wait for y’all to see the video Friday! 😍” she wrote.

Cardi B & Summer Walker Celebrate On IG Live

Later, during the live Summer Walker revealed that she argued with her label about “No Love” and thanked Cardi B for being “so down to earth” in making the song.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared her anxiety over appearing on her “favorite song,” and feared turning people off. She also teased fans, noting that “the video is very horny.” She added, “It’s so beautiful, I love it. Y’all look good.”

