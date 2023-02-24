Cardi B Rocks Chanel During Her Mandated Community Service Dates

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star proves you can look good and still do good.

Bronx bombshell Card B is just finishing up 15 days of community service as a part of her plea deal for a 2018 fight at a strip club.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Grammy award-winner took to Twitter to share with her fans what she was going to look like when she heads out for her mandated service work, popping off a week of dope fits and proving you can be fly while you are giving back.

She tweeted out to her millions of followers, “Day whatever the f—k of community service……….Obey the law !!!!”

Day whatever the f### of community service……….Obey the law !!!! pic.twitter.com/Rg9D3nhqQE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 21, 2023

The “WAP” chart-topper looked simple but fashionable. The mom of two had on a tight Black top and stylized leggings. The pieces are from her Cardi B X Reebok collection. On her head, she was rocking a Chanel beanie and, on her feet, some Maison Margiela Tabi Boots.

The next day, she tweeted another pic on her— again rocking some Chanel, a pink bomber jacket, and pink Tabis.

“On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!” she tweeted.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, she killed her looks again, tweeting out, “Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!”

Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IIqR3vB12y — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 23, 2023

On Friday, she revealed that after she finishes her community service, she has been going to the studio to record music.

“My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime ‘I only have myself to blame’” Bardi wrote.

My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame” pic.twitter.com/YFbMbwm1xd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 24, 2023

Wonder what the femcee will post next!

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Cardi B was sentenced to 15 hours of community service after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment for her role in a 2018 strip club brawl. In September 2022, a New York judge gave Cardi B more time to complete court-mandated community service stemming from an assault case.

At the time, she said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

She was unable to complete any of the community service assignments and the judge extended the deadline.

Her lawyer Drew Findling said, “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She, therefore, appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”