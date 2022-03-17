Cardi B’s legal team is no joke and are ready for war … again!

Bronx-born rapper Cardi B will be in court again after a security guard filed a lawsuit against her for an alleged assault.

The Grammy award-winner is being sued by Emani Ellis, who in 2018 was working in Beverly Hills as a security guard when she was allegedly attacked.

Ellis claims that Cardi “violently, unlawfully, intentionally, suddenly and maliciously striking her about the head, face, and body, placing (her) in great for her life and physical well-being, and legally causing her to sustain injuries and damages.”

Ellis alleges that Cardi, who is Afro-Latina, “spit on (her) and used multiple profanities and racial slurs against (her) who is African-American.”

As a result of Cardi B’s attack, the security guard says that she cannot work and now has “permanent disabilities.”

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Cardi spoke about the incident, saying, “Why don’t you guys post the part where the doctor’s office said that that’s not what happen? and if I assaulted why she didn’t press charges? Why would I put my hands on some1 twice my size by myself while I’m experiencing sharp pain 4 months pregnant?”

Now, Cardi admits to fighting the woman but says it was self-defense.

According to the Blast, legal documents state that any violence on Cardi’s part was “reasonably necessary” because she had to protect herself from the woman’s “assault.”

Her attorney wrote that the fight “was reasonably necessary for her self-defense and safety and was justified by (the security guards) assault.”

The lawyer also hopes a judge will not award Ellis for “Speculative Damages.”

This means she will not “recover any damages alleged because such damages, if any, are too speculative to be recoverable by law,” addressing Ellis’s claim that she sustained a “shock and injury to her nervous system.”

The case is developing.