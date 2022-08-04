Cardi B Says “Former Assistant” Rumors About Nicki Minaj Are False

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Bronx-raised rap star explains why she commented on the viral story about her rival.

Cardi B wants the world to know she does not believe the recent stories connected to her longtime adversary Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj had to address rumors spread by an unknown Instagram user. The unverified @Katemiller_7 account made some scandalous accusations about the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper.

The fake “Kate Miller” claimed to be Nicki Minaj’s former assistant. The page accused Minaj of owing the IRS around $173 million in back taxes. “Kate Miller” also said Minaj was on bad terms with Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande.

Unsurprisingly, the person behind the viral Instagram account brought Cardi B’s name into the situation as well. According to the unsubstantiated IG page, Nicki Minaj still has a very serious problem with Cardi.

YouTuber Armon Wiggins reported Cardi B informed him that she did not believe the comments made by “Kate Miller” about Nicki Minaj. The Invasion of Privacy album creator later confirmed what Wiggins said on his show.

“Another thing that I’m seeing is people saying, ‘Oh, you be discussing this, this, and that with Armon.’ No, a lot of blogs hit me up asking me about that b####### that was going on two days ago. And I told everybody, ‘No, that is not true,'” stated Cardi B.

She also added, “I think it’s false. I think it’s a troll. And that’s what I told Armon. And that’s what I told everybody else. I’m not discussing anybody. I’m telling people, ‘No, the s### is a lie.’ Because guess what? If I don’t respond when people ask me, they’re gonna assume that it’s real. And then they’re gonna run with it. I don’t lie on people. I’m not gonna let a narrative go that is not true. What’s wrong with that?”

Nicki Minaj responded to the gossip too. In her own video message shared on Instagram Live, Minaj insinuated that Cardi B’s fans and Atlantic Records conspired to create the “Kate Miller” account as a way to end the Republic-backed performer’s career.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been feuding since at least 2018. The bad blood rose to a fever pitch that year when Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj during Harper’s Bazaar‘s New York Fashion Week party. Both MotorSport collaborators’ respective fan bases continue to attack each other online.