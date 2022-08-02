Nicki Minaj Responds To IG Account Claiming To Be Her Assistant: “I Am Mind Blown” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj said she could not fathom “that people are this fu*king dumb,” to believe the allegations made by the viral Instagram account.

Nicki Minaj became the No. 1 Twitter Trending Topic on Monday evening (Aug.1) after an account claiming to be the NYC rapper’s former assistant began spilling tea and spreading rumors about the “Do We Have A Problem?” hitmaker.

The “Kate Miller” Instagram account, which has since been taken down, made numerous allegations about Nicki Minaj. “I am Onika’s ex-assistant who she fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account,” one post read. “I’m exposing all files I have from working for her. Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people.”

Among the almost 50 posts were allegations that Nicki Minaj owes $173M in unpaid taxes to the IRS and claims that she paid to boost her upcoming “Freaky Girl” single in the charts. The account owner also claimed to reveal Nicki’s son’s name, despite the rapper and her husband’s decision to keep the name private.

After the rumor mill went into overdrive, Nicki Minaj eventually addressed the matter, taking to Instagram Live to shut down the gossip.

Nicki Minaj Says: “You Would Have To Be Dumb”

“Every day I learn that y’all getting dumber and f###### dumber,” she said. “The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, b####. They marked up a whole spreadsheet saying, ‘This what we boutta do to get rid of Nicki finally.’ And they was saying all types of s### and I just was like whoa this is sad, right?”

She continued, expressing her surprise that anyone would take the page seriously at all. “I am mind blown that people are this f###### dumb,” she said. “That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile. But, it’s not even that. It’s the tea sound so f###### dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid.”

Check out Nicki’s response and read some of the alleged assistant’s posts below.