Cardi B Says Other Celebrities Use Her As A Marketing Plan

Nicki Minaj fans think she was the target of Cardi’s tweet.

Cardi B had a very active weekend online. A brief back-and-forth with social media personality Bella Poarch ended with Poarch issuing an apology to the Hip Hop superstar.

Poarch’s verified Twitter account responded to a tweet about her new EP by writing, “Better than any Cardi album.” The 25-year-old TikToker later apologized after insisting someone hacked her page.

Two days after Bella Poarch’s mea culpa, Cardi had more to say on Twitter. On Sunday, the Invasion of Privacy album creator posted a subliminal message for her 23 million followers.

“This week just [proves] what [we’ve] been saying for years… I’m part of [people’s] marketing plan. I refuse to help if I don’t get pay 💰,” tweeted Cardi B yesterday evening.

That August 14 tweet by Cardi B gained a lot of attention on the social media platform. More than 18,000 accounts liked the tweet. Some Twitter users speculated Cardi’s message was just a response to the Bella Poarch drama.

However, other people assumed Cardi B’s post was actually a response to Nicki Minaj’s Barbz fanbase. A screenshot of a supposed deleted-tweet by Cardi began circulating on Twitter where she allegedly told a Bella Poarch supporter to “go stream.”

Some of the Barbz took the “go stream” statement as a shot at Nicki Minaj. Apparently, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper saw the situation the same way. In her own deleted-tweet, Nicki stated, “Imagine telling da Barbz to ‘go stream’ then they break a whole Spotify record.”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, as well as their respective fans, have been feuding for years. The two top female rap stars have addressed each other in interviews, argued online, and nearly fought at a New York Fashion Week party.

In July, Nicki Minaj apparently called longtime collaborator Kanye West a “clown” because he appeared on Cardi B’s “Hot S###” single with Lil Durk. However, Cardi recently defended her rival against a troll account that went viral for spreading unproven accusations about Minaj.

This was not the first time Cardi B shared a take about other celebrities using her as a “marketing plan” for social media promotion. The Bronx native’s verse on Offset’s “Clout” in 2019 included Cardi rapping, “Soon as these b###### got something to sell, they say my name, say my name, Destiny Child.”