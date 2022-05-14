Cardi B Says She Was Set Up A Club After Being Called Nicki Minaj; DJ Apologizes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claims someone set her up after a DJ called her Nicki Minaj during a club appearance in New York last week. Read more!

Cardi B has addressed a video in which a DJ confused her with Nicki Minaj.

During the “I Like It” rapper’s appearance at Richie Romero’s Wonderland nightclub in New York City last week, a club DJ mistakenly gave a shoutout to the absent Nicki Minaj.

“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the m############ building, let’s go! Nicki, let’s f### it up. Let’s go!” he shouted, according to the viral footage.

The DJ also played Nicki’s “Do We Have A Problem?” at the event.

In the video, Cardi and her entourage can be seen looking annoyed before the superstar took to the stage and corrected the DJ on who was actually in attendance.

“Who is in the building tonight? ‘Cause, we want all the f###### smoke, ya heard? Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f###### dangerous tonight?” she asked.

Cardi addressed the situation during an Instagram Live.

“M############ were trying to set me up and everything,” she claimed. “I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?” the mother-of-two questioned.

She continued, “I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras because it was all a setup.”