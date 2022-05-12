Cardi B Goes Off On DJ After He Shouts Out Nicki Minaj During Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B grabbed a microphone and addressed clubgoers after a DJ shouted out Nicki Minaj at Richie Romero’s Wonderland in New York City.

Cardi B’s old issues with Nicki Minaj bubbled up again at a club appearance.

A DJ ran afoul of the Atlantic Records rapper by shouting out Nicki Minaj at Richie Romero’s Wonderland in New York City on Wednesday (May 11). Cardi B hopped on a microphone and addressed the DJ, who quickly played her hit single “WAP.”

“Who’s in the building tonight?” Cardi B asked. “‘Cause we want all the f###### smoke. Ya heard? We getting dangerous tonight? We getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f###### dangerous tonight? Big Brim in the building, big Brim in the building. F### outta here!”

“Big Brim” was a reference to Cardi B’s gang ties. The diamond-selling artist previously discussed her Bloods affiliation in a 2018 interview with GQ.

“When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods,” she said. “I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did.”

Cardi B’s words for the DJ were captured on video. Earlier this year, she vented about being in the public eye after catching flack for a joke at a Met Gala afterparty.

“I feel like God cursed me with fame, deadass,” she said. “Dead f###### ass. God really cursed me with fame because fame is just like – Oh God, ugh, I hate it here. If I could click my f###### feet three times and go back to f###### 2013 when I was just a regular b#### dancing and making money every single night, that’s where I wanna be.”

