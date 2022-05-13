Cardi B Says She Was “Set Up” By Club DJ; He Issues Apology “I Meant No Malice” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she was set up after a video of her clapping back at a DJ for shouting out Nicki Minaj during a club appearance.

Cardi B claimed she was “set up” after a DJ shouted out Nicki Minaj and played her song “Do We Have A Problem,” at an NYC nightclub while the “WAP” rapper and her husband Offset made an appearance.

Offended, Cardi took to the mic to address the DJ, as reported by AllHipHop.

Reports also suggest Cardi B was reacting to DJ Will making inappropriate gang-related references and not the mention of Nicki Minaj. The footage went viral, the former feud between the two stars resurfaced once again.

Cardi B Says: “I Handle My Business In Real Life”

However, Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation and claimed the whole thing was a stunt.

“M############ were trying to set me up and everything. And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life,” she said. “I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?”

She continued: “I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.” Check out the rest of the video below.

DJ Will’s Apology

DJ Will also responded, issuing a “heartfelt” apology to Cardi B and taking responsibility for his “mistake.”

“I’m reading so many stories and narratives about things that happened and didn’t happen and I just want to clear the air,” he said in a statement.

“Last night in the club, a promoter, manager, passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way, shape, or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it. Normally, that is something I would never do. I always check and double-check information but I was caught up in what I thought was a Hip-Hop moment.”

He continued, “I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice, it was definitely no set up, I was simply there to rock the party, which is what I do.”

Starlets Of NYC Dj Will issues an apology for upsetting Cardi B and Offset for mistakenly announcing Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/brb2JblZgd — IG: VideoMixtape (@videomixtapetv) May 12, 2022