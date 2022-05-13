AllHipHop

Cardi B Says She Was “Set Up” By Club DJ; He Issues Apology “I Meant No Malice” 

Cardi B said she was set up after a video of her clapping back at a DJ for shouting out Nicki Minaj during a club appearance.

Cardi B claimed she was “set up” after a DJ shouted out Nicki Minaj and played her song “Do We Have A Problem,” at an NYC nightclub while the “WAP” rapper and her husband Offset made an appearance.  

Offended, Cardi took to the mic to address the DJ.

Reports also suggest Cardi B was reacting to DJ Will making inappropriate gang-related references and not the mention of Nicki Minaj. The footage went viral, the former feud between the two stars resurfaced once again.  

Cardi B Says: “I Handle My Business In Real Life” 

However, Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to address the situation and claimed the whole thing was a stunt.  

“M############ were trying to set me up and everything. And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life,” she said. “I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?” 

She continued: “I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.” Check out the rest of the video below. 

DJ Will’s Apology 

DJ Will also responded, issuing a “heartfelt” apology to Cardi B and taking responsibility for his “mistake.” 

“I’m reading so many stories and narratives about things that happened and didn’t happen and I just want to clear the air,” he said in a statement. 

“Last night in the club, a promoter, manager, passed me along information to shout out and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way, shape, or form. It was an honest mistake and I feel horrible about it. Normally, that is something I would never do. I always check and double-check information but I was caught up in what I thought was a Hip-Hop moment.” 

He continued, “I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice, it was definitely no set up, I was simply there to rock the party, which is what I do.”  