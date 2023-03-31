Cardi B Serves Fans A Faceful Of Booty

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto, Mariah the Scientist and others were left in awe of a picture posted by Cardi B on social media.

Cardi B provided fans with a thirst trap on Friday (March 31).

The Atlantic Records rapper showcased her ample posterior in an Instagram post.

“Nothing on me light,” she wrote in the caption.

Cardi B’s butt caught the attention of Latto and Mariah the Scientist. Both artists commented on the photo, which left Mariah the Scientist in a flirtatious mood.

“I want u to be mine and no I’m not playing,” the singer wrote.

The 30-year-old rap star flaunted her body a week after receiving more good news in her legal battle against vlogger Tasha K. The Eleventh Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals denied Tasha K’s appeal, upholding Cardi B’s victory in a defamation lawsuit.

“There are two issues here,” the judges explained. “One is whether the jury had sufficient evidence to hold appellants—Latasha Kebe and others—liable for defamation (and other privacy torts) against appellee Belcalis Almanzar (better known as ‘Cardi B’). The other is whether the district court erred by excluding evidence. We hold that Kebe hasn’t preserved either issue for appeal.”

Jurors found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2022. A judge ordered her to pay more than $4 million to Cardi B.