Cardi B Shares Controversial Take On Going 50/50 In Relationships 

Cardi B said she is “not a feminist anymore”, weighing in on the debate over whether women should contribute 50/50 in their relationships.

Cardi B is standing firm on her opinion that couples should go 50/50 in relationships, splitting the bills and pooling their finances to maximize their potential to invest in their future.

While Cardi is currently separated from her husband Offset, it hasn’t changed her perspective on equal contributions in relationships. She shared her thoughts with Wallo and Gillie ahead of her upcoming appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

According to Cardi, women who just want to be spoiled by their partner and not contribute financially bring little to the relationship, even if they take care of the home.

“This is really controversial,” she declared before giving the example of a couple who make the same money, but the man pays all the bills.

“How y’all ever gonna save up to buy a house? Or buy a business? If you make the same money but he pays all the bills?” she questioned. “‘Cause he’s never gonna be able to afford to. Certain things it’s a joint thing to do.”

Cardi B believes the online discourse on relationships and finances leads to warped perceptions of reality. “The Internet really be having people f##### up from real reality,” she added.

Cardi B previously urged women to go 50/50 in relationships after she was left homeless when the man she was financially dependent on kicked her out of their apartment, leaving her homeless.

“I love to get maintained, but I do like ownership of certain s###,” the “Jealousy” hitmaker said in December 2022. “That’s why I went half and half on my house in Atlanta with my n####.”