Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake With Megan Thee Stallion 

Cardi B said although she and Megan Thee Stallion looked “soo cute” in the W.A.P. video, she has no plans to star in a B.A.P.S. remake.

Talk of the Grammy-Award-winning rappers featuring a modernized version of the cult classic began last week after the director of the original movie claimed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are among the stars clamoring to appear in the updated version.

B.A.P.S. filmmaker Robert Townsend discussed a possible remake during a recent interview with Slash Films.

“[There are] people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it,” he admitted. “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking.”

However, while their respective fanbases got excited about Cardi and Megan starring as Nisi and Mickey, the rumor isn’t true, according to Belcalis.

Cardi B said she has no idea where the suggestion came from, although she conceded it might be related to how cute she and Megan Thee Stallion looked in their W.A.P. video.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about,” she tweeted late Wednesday night (Mar. 8). “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ?💖💛 …kiss kiss 💋”

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Cardi B unveiled the new merch from her recent collab with McDonald’s. She donned the fresh fits in a series of racy photos shared on social media.