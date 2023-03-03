Robert Townsend Says Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Asked To Star In ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake

Will a remake of B.A.P.S. arrive in theaters in the future? According to the director of the original movie, Hip Hop stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to star in a modernized version of the motion picture.
Slash Films spoke to B.A.P.S. filmmaker Robert Townsend. The 66-year-old Hollywood legend discussed the mixed reaction to his 1997 female buddy comedy starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle.
“[There are] people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it. And those that love it — like you love it and you get it,” said the Townsend Entertainment founder.
Townsend also added, “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking.”
B.A.P.S. tells the story of two “Black American Princesses” from Decatur, Georgia who travel to Los Angeles to win a video dance girl contest. Once in California, Nisi (Berry) and Mickey (Desselle) get caught up in a scheme to deceive a wealthy, aging white man.
While professional film critics panned B.A.P.S. at the time of its release, the movie went on to earn cult classic status with many fans. The Townsend-directed production made $7,246,735 at the domestic box office.
In addition, Robert Townsend’s directorial discography includes Hollywood Shuffle, Eddie Murphy Raw, The Five Heartbeats, Holiday Heart, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and other films. He also played a lead role in the musical drama The Five Heartbeats.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion joined forces for the chart-topping, global smash “WAP” collaboration in 2020. Both Grammy-winning rappers have acting experience as well. Cardi co-starred in the Hustlers movie. Megan appeared on the P-Valley television show.