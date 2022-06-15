Megan Thee Stallion To Guest Star On ‘P-Valley’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears Tina Snow will make an appearance in The Pynk.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion will show up on this season of P-Valley. In addition, the Grammy-winning rapper recorded an original song for the strip club-themed drama set in Mississippi.

Entertainment Weekly broke the story about Megan Thee Stallion making an appearance on the Katori Hall-created program. The verified P-Valley Twitter account confirmed the addition as well.

“We knew nothing was gettin’ past da #PynkPosse! Ya’ll heard right, thee Houston Hottie herself @theestallion is joining us for season 2!” read a tweet on the @PValleySTARZ Twitter page.

Starz’s P-Valley Became A Viewership Success For The Network

P-Valley is an adaptation of Katori Hall’s P#### Valley play. Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Shannon Thornton, and Harriett D. Foy make up the show’s main cast.

The series debuted on the Starz network in July 2020. Its second season began running on June 3, 2022. The season two premiere reportedly drew at least 4.5 million multiplatform viewers. P-Valley experienced a 1,018% increase from its series debut on the Starz app.

Katori Hall Celebrates The Positive Feedback For Season 2

“Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out! The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all,” stated Katori Hall. “I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world.”

The Memphis-raised producer/playwright continued, “Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard, and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

Before making her P-Valley introduction, Megan Thee Stallion played Onyx on NBC’s Good Girls. The “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker also served as a judge on Legendary. Hot Girl Meg spent time on HBO’s voguing reality competition for the first two seasons.