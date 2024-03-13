Cardi B Shows Off Huge Tooth Gap After Losing Veneer To Bagel  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B recently suffered a dental mishap, leaving her with a gaping hole after losing a veneer to a particularly hard bagel.

Cardi B has never been shy about sharing her ups and downs with her fans, and it was no different when flaunted her tooth gap after losing one of her veneers recently.

On Tuesday (March 12), the “Jealously” hitmaker shocked fans by proudly displaying the gap left by the missing veneer in a TikTok video.

In the clip, Cardi is seen posing in a hillside location while strutting her stuff alongside a pool.

“Wait til the end for a surprise,” Cardi wrote. At the end of the video, Cardi beams widely at the camera, revealing a huge gap in her smile.

“How you doing m############?” she asks in a mock country accent.

While Cardi B left many wondering how she lost her tooth, she explained on her Instagram broadcast channel.

“Why one of the veneers came out chewing on a hard a## bagel ?-_-,” the NYC native stated.

Meanwhile, in other Cardi news, the rapper asked her loyal fanbase, Bardi Gang, to spring into action earlier this week after Instagram reportedly restricted her upcoming single’s racy cover art.

Cardi B flaunted her curves on the artwork for her single, Enough (Miami), due Friday (March 15). However, her heaving cleavage and shapely derriere were apparently too much for the social media platform.

“My cover is censored due to nudity, so if you could share it I’d appreciate it,” she wrote on her Story. “Thank you so much for all the love,” she added, alongside a trio of heart emojis.