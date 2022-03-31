Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors Of Copying Nicki Minaj’s Music Video

Some people on the internet are still pushing the Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj narrative. Both Hip Hop superstars were in New York City this week to shoot separate videos, and Minaj fans claimed Cardi copied the Queens native.

Nicki Minaj reportedly filmed a music video for her single “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign. Apparently, Cardi B shot visuals with Kay Flock affiliate Dougie B on the same day.

Social media users accused Cardi B of stealing from Nicki Minaj’s aesthetic because the “MotorSport” collaborators both recorded music videos in NYC surrounded by local residents. However, Cardi took to Instagram to dispel the rumors.

Cardi B wrote on Instagram:

Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts! My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months, shoot Facebook, go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this 🔥! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS… talk all y’all s### make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN!!! And FREE F##### KAY FLOCK!! @iamcardib Instagram

In addition, Cardi B posted a video showing text messages between herself and Kay Flock’s manager from February and earlier this month. That correspondence included Cardi revealing she sent her verse for the new song on March 15.