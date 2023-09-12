Cardi B Now Wants To Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After standing behind Colin Kaepernick years ago, Bardi’s ready to hit the NFL stage.

Will Cardi B take over the Super Bowl’s mid-game concert in the near future? If the decision were up to the Invasion of Privacy album creator, the answer would be yes.

Cardi B stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (September 11). A viewer of the pop culture-based talk show asked the rapper about possibly headlining a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Yes, now I would say yes. Things change,” answered Cardi. She reportedly passed on a chance to perform with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019.

Maroon 5 tapped Cardi B as a guest feature on the band’s chart-topping smash “Girls Like You” single in 2018. The collaboration eventually earned Diamond status (10 million units) from the RIAA.

There was speculation that Cardi might join Maroon 5 for their Super Bowl LIII performance. However, the Grammy winner turned down the opportunity in order to stand with alleged blackballed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him,” said Cardi B in 2019.

If the “Bongos” rhymer does make it to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, Cardi will join an impressive list of Hip Hop acts to perform at the Big Game. Queen Latifah, P. Diddy, Nelly, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Travis Scott and Big Boi have provided entertainment for the NFL audience.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak put on an Emmy-winning Halftime Show in 2022. Global superstar Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February of this year.