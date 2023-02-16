Rihanna’s Songs See 140% Increase In Streams Following Super Bowl LVII

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

RiRi will likely have a few of her classics return to the Billboard charts.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show featured Rihanna running through some of the biggest hits of her career. After watching the superstar perform on February 12, many viewers also streamed her music on DSPs.

Billboard reports the streaming numbers for songs from Rihanna’s catalog experienced a 140% hike in the U.S. following Sunday’s performance. The two-day total jumped from 25.8 million streams to 62.2 million streams between February 10-11 and February 12-13.

In addition, the Barbadian R&B/Pop singer sold 42,000 downloads on February 12 and February 13. That amounts to a 473% increase from the 7,500 downloads on February 10 and February 11.

Rihanna did exceptionally well on Apple Music since Super Bowl LVII. Sunday was the Roc Nation artist’s all-time biggest streaming day on the platform. Her concurrent worldwide Apple Music listeners total jumped 331%.

Over on Spotify, nine Rihanna singles climbed into the Top 20 of the streamer’s Daily Top Songs USA chart dated February 13. That same day saw “Umbrella” featuring Jay-Z climb 66 spots to #15 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart.

The NFL’s full Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show video on YouTube collected 51 million views in three days. Rihanna’s mid-game set included “B#### Better Have My Money,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” and other records from her discography.

According to projections by HitsDailyDouble, two albums by Rihanna will return to the Billboard 200’s Top 20 on next week’s chart. 2016’s Anti is on pace to jump back to #13. Good Girl Gone Bad from 2007 will likely rise to #17.