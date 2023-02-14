Rihanna Songs See Historic Boosts On Apple Music Following Super Bowl LVII Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Umbrella” and other singles charted in numerous countries across the globe.

Former United States President Donald Trump may not have enjoyed Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, but it appears RiRi did entertain millions of fans around the world.

According to Apple Music, several songs by Rihanna experienced a significant jump in streams following her nearly 14-minute set at the Big Game. In fact, Sunday became Rihanna’s biggest day in Apple Music history.

Rihanna’s concurrent worldwide Apple Music listeners jumped a reported 331% immediately after her Super Bowl LVII performance. Plus, the hour following Rihanna’s halftime show was her biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams.

The 2007 hit “Umbrella” reached the Apple Music chart in 105 countries which is a new record for the single. “We Found Love” made it onto the songs chart in a record 92 countries. “Work” re-entered the charts in over 50 nations.

In addition, Rihanna’s 2016 studio LP, Anti, charted in 161 countries following the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 3x-Platinum album ranked in the Top 10 in more than 20 countries including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rihanna also had a historic day on the Apple Music-owned Shazam music-identifying application. “We Found Love” racked up the most Shazams from the Super Bowl Halftime Show. 8:31 pm EST was the most-Shazamed minute of the performance and the most-Shazamed minute in the U.S. since last year’s Halftime Show.

The NFL uploaded Rihanna’s full Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show to the football league’s official YouTube channel. The video has amassed more than 34 million views in two days. It is presently trending at #3 on the platform.