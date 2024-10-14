Cardi B Swears Off Alcohol After Wild Birthday Party: “Pray For Me!” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B had a time at her birthday party, stepping out in a skimpy outfit she bought from the strip club where she used to work.

Cardi B has sworn off alcohol after partying a little too hard on her birthday over the weekend.

The NYC rapper celebrated turning 32 with a lively party that saw her downing shots and turning up with her friends amid her ongoing divorce. Although Cardi B ran into her estranged husband, Offset, during a recent night out, it appears he wasn’t at her birthday bash. Footage from the night surfaced online of Cardi B playing bartender and even buying shots for everybody in the club.

However, it was a different story the following day, with Cardi B expressing regret and vowing never to drink again. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, a disheveled Cardi groans into the camera, makeup still on.

“I will never, ever drink again,” she said in another video before asking her fans to pray for her.

The Grammy Award winner also shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a friend who informed Cardi that she drank an entire bottle of liquor at her party. Cardi revealed she was throwing up all the way to the afterparty before joking that she wanted to have her sister Hennesey kicked out of the country.

Cardi B Reveals The Origins Of Her Birthday Dress

Meanwhile, Cardi B explained how she came to be wearing her “little thotty dress,” revealing she bought it from the strip club she used to work at before the fame.

“The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric,” she revealed. “So I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name).”