Cardi B Talks Recording 50 Songs For Her Sophomore Album Era

(AllHipHop News)
Many Cardi B fans have been patiently waiting for her to release the follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album. After dropping her new single “Up” today, Bardi Gang members are likely excited that it appears the rapper’s sophomore album era has officially begun.
Zane Lowe caught up with Cardi for Apple Music’s New Music Daily show to discuss the release of “Up.” The NMD conversation also included the New York City-bred rhymer talking about the recording process for her next studio LP.
“I really wanted to put out an album last year, but I feel like I don’t have the right songs. I have recorded so many songs. I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year,” Cardi told Lowe. “I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding [music].”
Direct link to your favorite platforms to check out #UP https://t.co/78ZSnpZKty
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 5, 2021
The self-described Balenciaga Bardi admitted some level of fear is playing a role in her holding back in putting out another body of work. She also appears to be aware of the constantly changing sonic landscape of Hip Hop and that her music should be an accurate reflection of her personal emotions.
“Music is in a different stage right now. Because I don’t even be knowing what should be like the base of my album sometimes. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, should most of my songs be freaky songs? Should most of my songs be about tricking?'” said Cardi.
The 28-year-old entertainer added, “I’ve got my sensitive songs and stuff, and it’s just like, ‘Are they enough? Are they explaining my feelings enough?’ I’ve got like three potential intros, and it’s just like, ‘Are they good enough? Are they explaining everything that I want to explain?’ It’s just a lot.”
Artists not being able to go on nationwide and international tours at the moment because of the COVID-19 pandemic is another factor that is impacting Cardi’s decision on when her next album will arrive on DSPs. With citizens around the country starting to take the COVID-19 vaccines, some industry insiders hope concert venues will be able to open back up in 2022.
“It’s like you want to go on tour after you drop your album and everything, and then it’s like that’s another thing. You’re hearing different types of dates – ‘Oh, 2021 might be open. Touring might be open at the end of 2021… No, it’s going to be open in 2022,'” stated Cardi.
She continued, “When it is open in 2022, everybody’s going to want to tour, so you’ve got to wait for your slot. It’s like, ‘I don’t want it to be almost nine, eight months when it’s my slot.’ You’ve got to compete with arenas of basketball players, like that, the sports and other artists that are going to go on tour. It’s just a lot.”