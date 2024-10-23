Cardi B Tears Into Offset In Scathing Rant Days After Calling For Co-Parenting Peace 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B slammed Offset in an explosive rant, wishing everything but death on the man she claims is “a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

Cardi B is airing out her estranged husband, Offset, in a blistering social media rant just days after expressing her desire for a peaceful co-parenting relationship.

On Tuesday night (October 22), the Grammy Award-winning rapper hopped on X (Twitter) to put the father of her three children on blast. It’s unclear what prompted her tirade, but Cardi B is furious and did not hold back.

“Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b###### be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy !!”

While a fan asked her to ease off the father of her children, Cardi was undeterred.

“Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic p############,” she added. “And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a p############ of a Person.”

Cardi denied she’s still in love with Offset, stating she wants him to “get hit by a f##### truck.” She added, “He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

When another fan advised the NYC rapper to “set some boundaries,” and physically separate, Cardi B said Offset doesn’t live with her.

Cardi B Denies Offset Reported Her To CPS

Despite her venomous outburst, Cardi B swiftly shut down theories that Offset was the anonymous caller who reported her to the CPS for child abuse. Worryingly, Cardi also revealed that she’s in hospital.

“That’s not wat happened that got nothing do wit him,” she replied. “He a loser but he didn’t do that…It was a prank call he had to fly out and I couldn’t be there cause I’m hospitalized.”

Although Cardi B deleted her posts slamming the Migos rapper, she continued defending Offset from accusations he called CPS.

The former couple have been airing their business on social media since Cardi B filed for divorce in July for the second time after trying the knot in 2017.

Her latest rant is in stark contrast to her recent call for peace.

“I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love,” Cardi said over the weekend. She also insisted she wants “peace” and a “healthy co-parenting relationship.”