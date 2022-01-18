Cardi B Teases Getting A Face Tattoo Of Newborn Son’s Name

The Bronx-bred superstar wants to celebrate her little boy with new ink.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar and Kiari “Offset” Cephus welcomed their first son together on September 4, 2021. The celebrity couple has yet to disclose the baby’s name, but Cardi B may announce it to the world in an untypical way.

The “Up” hitmaker took to Twitter to tell her followers about possible new body ink coming in the future. Cardi B is supposedly considering adding a new tat in celebration of her newborn.

“Random but… I’m 1% close [to] tatting my [son’s] name on my face… I really really wanna do it!” tweeted Cardi B on January 17. That tweet has collected more than 2,000 retweets and 39,000 likes.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

I want mine on my jaw https://t.co/Yb52XL1mt6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

One of Cardi B’s fans shared her interest in getting a face tattoo by potentially adding words behind their ear. The 29-year-old Grammy winner responded, “I want mine on my jaw.”

Cardi B and Offset are also parents to three-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus. Set already has Kulture’s name tattooed on his jaw. The Migos member inked his other three children’s names on his body as well.

The public first officially learned about Cardi B’s second pregnancy in June during the 2021 BET Awards. She revealed her baby bump while performing “Type S###” with Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo of the Migos.