Watch The 2021 BET Awards Performances By Cardi B, Migos, Lil Nas X & More

Check out some of the big names in Hip Hop and R&B hitting the stage in LA.

Cardi B is one of the most-talked-about artists to attend the 2021 BET Awards. The Bronx-raised rapper revealed her second pregnancy during the live televised show which instantly made international news.

Atlanta-based trio Migos came out to perform their Culture III songs “Straightenin” and “Type S###.” Cardi B joined her husband Offset and his comrades for the latter track. During the set, she showed off her new baby bump.

Lil Nas X also made headlines over the last 10 hours. The 22-year-old Columbia recording artist ran through his former #1 hit record “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on the 2021 BET Awards stage. Lil Nas ended the performance by kissing one of his male dancers on the lips.

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby opened the night by performing “We Win” from the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Tyler, The Creator provided a show-stopping performance of “Lumberjack.”

Rapsody, Monie Love, Lil Kim, and MC Lyte honored Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Queen Latifah by covering “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y.” Method Man, Griselda, Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Busta Rhymes, and Michael K. Williams took part in a special tribute to the late DMX.

Other 2021 BET Awards performers include H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, City Girls, Silk Sonic, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, and Andra Day. Album Of The Year winner Jazmine Sullivan (Heaux Tales) was joined by Ari Lennox and U.S. Representative Maxine Waters.

The BET Amplified Stage featured Tone Stith performing “FWM” and Mereba performing “Rider.” Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson served as the host of the star-studded ceremony which was themed “Year of the Black Woman.”

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner of the night. The Roc Nation representative won the Viewer’s Choice Award (“Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé), Best Collaboration (“WAP” with Cardi B), Video Of The Year (“WAP”), and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Watch the 2021 BET Awards performances below.

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–