Cardi B Threatens Anyone Joking About Takeoff’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she’s felt “hopeless” trying to console her husband Offset following the death of his cousin Takeoff.

Cardi B issued a warning to trolls while her family continued to grieve Takeoff’s death.

The Atlantic Records rapper threatened to kill people who made light of Takeoff’s passing. Cardi B emphasized her lack of tolerance for jokes in a voice note posted on social media.

“We not in the mood to be f###### playing around with y’all, deadass,” she said. “I will deadass kill y’all. Stop f###### playing.”

Cardi B believed people were “starting to feel a little bit comfortable with trying to be funny” about the fatal shooting of Takeoff. The lack of discretion concerned her because her husband Offset was still struggling to cope with the death of his cousin and fellow Migos members.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi B said. “And I feel like if I talk about – the internet so desensitized – I feel like if we talk about how we really feel and what m############ really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy. Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case.”

She added, “But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. [I] f###### see him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28.