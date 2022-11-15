Offset Says His Heart Is Shattered Following Takeoff’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset posted a heartbreaking message about losing his cousin Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1.

Offset made his first public statement about the death of Takeoff on Tuesday (November 15).

The Migos member mourned the loss of his cousin and longtime collaborator in an Instagram post. Offset detailed the grief he’s experienced since Takeoff’s death and reflected on their relationship.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He continued, “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset’s heartfelt post included a few photos and videos of himself with Takeoff. The tribute was posted a few days after Quavo broke his silence with a similar message regarding Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting.

Read Offset’s entire post about Takeoff below.