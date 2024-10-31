Cardi B Threatens To Handle YouTuber Like She Does People In “The Streets”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YouTuber Armon Wiggins apologized after Cardi B lambasted him for disrespecting her in a furious rant on social media.

Cardi B warned YouTuber Armon Wiggins to stop disrespecting her in a since-deleted X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces rant on Thursday (October 31). The Atlantic Records artist reached her breaking point after Wiggins called her “fake” and “phony” for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m not gonna keep letting somebody think that they can disrespect me, they can bully me and they can keep trying me,” Cardi B said. “Especially when I have conversations with them, when I have conversation with them as an adult. ‘Cause if you don’t respect me being a f###### adult, that means I gotta m############ treat you how I m############ treat people in the m############ streets. And that is a m############ fact.”

She continued, “When a n####’s calling me ‘b####, hoe,’ I don’t give a f### if you suck dick like me. Don’t you ever call out my f###### name if we not f###### or we not cool like that. If we not cool like that, you can’t call me a b#### … I’m not gonna keep letting somebody disrespect me.”

Cardi B accused Wiggins of repeatedly antagonizing her. The enraged rapper insinuated she stopped people from harming Wiggins.

“You not gonna keep f###### playing with me,” she said. “And that s### is coming from me. Not nobody else but from f###### me. And I’m letting you know. And I’m not doing no f###### Twitter s###. I’m not arguing with nobody. I’m not piping nobody up. Stop f###### playing with me! Leave me the f### alone! ‘Cause I promise you, on my kids, every time you go out, people tell me where you at. At that time too! But I don’t be giving a f###. Don’t let me get there! ‘Cause you keep f###### playing with me … Stop f###### playing with me! ‘Cause I be sparing n#####. Not sparing n##### on the argument s###, sparing n##### in real life.”

Cardi B threatens Armon Wiggins. Says that people text her when they see him outside but she has been sparing him. “Stop playing with the Brims”. – Cardi B@ArmonWiggins @MobzWorld @TheShadeRoom pic.twitter.com/uzz91F2glR — Parti Goy (@PartiGoy) October 31, 2024

Cardi B claimed Wiggins crossed her boundaries. She referenced her gang ties in the social media tirade.

“Stop playing with the Brim!” she said.

Wiggins apologized in response to Cardi B’s threats.

“I don’t want no problems yall got it,” Wiggins wrote on X. “we gone get it without being attached to a controversial headline.. as a MAN @iamcardib if you feel like I ever used derogatory words towards you I apologize.. I don’t wanna fight girl I’m off it.”

Cardi B is scheduled to speak at Vice President Harris’ campaign rally in Milwaukee on Friday (November 1).