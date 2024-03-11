EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Gets Prison Time Over RICO Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Star Brim, the best friend of globally renowned rapper Cardi B, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by a three-year supervised release.

This comes after Brim pleaded guilty to involvement in criminal activities connected to the 5-9 Brims, a notorious faction of the Bloods street gang.

Star Brim, whose real name is Yonette Respass, faced charges under the RICO Act along with 17 other gang members, highlighting her deep involvement with the gang’s illegal operations.

Star Brim’s affiliation with Cardi B and the 5-9 Brims Blood gang has been well-documented. Prosecutors accused her of being the “Godmother” in the gang and highlighted her role in orchestrating various criminal activities, including fraud and assault.

The gang, notorious for its widespread influence and violent acts, has been a significant focus of law enforcement agencies aiming to curb gang-related crimes in New York.

The sentencing, handed down by Judge George B. Daniels, also includes stipulations aimed at preventing Brim from reverting to her gang-related past.

Upon her release, Star Brim will be under strict orders not to associate with the Bloods or any of its factions, including on the internet, and to avoid areas known for Bloods gang activity.

The conditions of her release further mandate her participation in an outpatient mental health treatment program and compliance with periodic drug testing.

In addition to her prison sentence and supervised release terms, Star Brim is required to pay a special assessment of $100 immediately.

Judge Daniels recommended that Brim serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, with her surrender to the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons scheduled before 2 p.m. on July 1, 2024.