Cardi B Throws Support Behind Scar Lip After Studio Link-Up: “I Really Want Her To Make It” 

Cardi B gushed over Scar Lip during their studio meet-up, calling her a “dope” person with an interesting story to tell.

Cardi B has big dreams for Scar Lip months after the Bronx newcomer fell to her knees in gratitude when Cardi posted her on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Grammy Award winner revealed she linked the “This Is New York” hitmaker in the studio. Both rappers record at the same place, so Cardi B asked Scar Lip to come and join her for a chat.

“Last night 🥹 @iamcardib invited me to her studio,” Scar Lip wrote, sharing a video of the meet-up. “She taught me the game, she schooled me & told me she really wanna see me make it.”

Evidently, the discussion went down well, with Scar adding, “I’m happy to say I’m not only inspired by her but she’s bestie. 😂🔥❤️❤️”

In the video, Cardi B called Scar Lip ” a dope ass person,” with a story to tell. “Everything about her is so interesting.”

She also called on Bardi Gang to reach out to the newly signed Epic Records artist. “I think you guys should let her know what you guys would like to see from her,” Cardi offered. “Because I really want her to make it.”

Check out the video below.

Scar Lip On Cardi B: “She’s Bestie”

Last month, Scar Lip was overcome with emotion when her fellow Bronx native Cardi B gave her a co-sign. After making noise with “This Is New York” and “Glizzy Gobler,” Scar caught the attention of several other NYC icons, Including Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss.

West Coast legend Snoop Dogg was so enamoured with Scar, he hopped on the remix to the breakout track on “This Is Cali.“

Swizz Beatz sat alongside her as Scar Lip inked her deal with Epic earlier this month.

“It’s very rare to meet greatness !” Swizz penned on IG, welcoming the rapper to Epic. “@scar_lip congrats and I’m proud of you sis you’re family now and beyond ⚡️⚡️ life begins now ! your story is Epic !!!!”