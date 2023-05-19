Scar Lip Taps Snoop Dogg For ‘This Is New York’ Remix  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Scar Lip first reached out to Snoop Dogg back in April, asking him to appear in the “This Is New York” remix.

Scar Lip has snagged a major co-sign from Snoop Dogg after he kept his promise to hop on the remix of her breakout hit song. “This Is New York.”

The Bronx rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the remix, sharing a video of the West Coast legend rapping along to the track in the studio.

“This is Cali,” Scar Lip wrote, tagging Snoop Dogg, before telling her followers to run up those views.

Scar Lip recently discussed her co-signs from the likes of Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Cardi B, and others during an appearance a recent interview with Chuck Creekmur and Rose D for the Amazing AllHipHop podast.

Snoop Dogg Makes Good On His Promise To Scar Lip

The remix comes just days after Scar Lip shared a text message exchange with Snoop Dogg. The screenshot revealed she reached out to the Doggfather via DM to ask him to appear on the remix.

“Hey Snoop,” the 22-year-old rapper messaged on April 20. “I’m a big fan & love your music. I have a song called This is New York and wanted to know if you’d get on the remix.”

However, Scar Lip had to double back as Snoop Dogg initially ignored her DM.

“Hey Snoop you think u can get on my remix,” she penned on May 8. Her perseverance paid off as Snoop responded the following day with: “F### yes.”

She took to the caption to reveal the Death Row Records honcho agreed to the collab, and they hopped on Facetime to seal the deal.

“Snoop dog said he will do a song with me we FaceTimed and laughed. 🥺🙏❤️” wrote Scar Lip. Check out their exchange below.

“This is Cali” arrived Friday (May 19) alongside a visualizer. Watch it at the end of the page.

“N#### move, don’t you see these gangstas on yo ass?/ N#### move, who ain’t go no problem taking all your cash/ N#### move, now this b#### n#### talking fast/ Got him on his knees, crying, beggin for a pass/ I ain’t got no time for the lovely dovey s###/ We at LAX on yo ass, carousel six/ All you see blood n#####, eses, and hella crips,” Snoop raps on “This is Cali.”