Cardi B To Appear On David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

The Bardi Gang leader reflects on using her platform to address social issues.

Season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will premiere on Netflix this Friday (May 20). The legendary talk show host spoke to Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, and other celebrities for the 6-episode series.

David Letterman provided a brief preview of the upcoming Cardi B episode. In a clip posted to Twitter, the Grammy-winning Hip Hop superstar discussed her decision to speak out on social issues.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the f### out of my platform,” Cardi told Letterman. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think people are not looking, but they are.”

She also added, “I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, my lifestyle. So I feel like I have a responsibility to share [with] them, like, ‘Hey, while you’re here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here.'”

There’s using your platform, and then there’s using the *bleep* out of your platform, which is what @iamcardib does… Dave talks to Cardi and 5 more all-star guests on the new season of #MyNextGuest, coming Friday. pic.twitter.com/xiQIG7vsz1 — David Letterman (@Letterman) May 18, 2022

Cardi B Has A History Of Addressing Political Topics

Throughout her music career, Cardi B has been very outspoken when comes to politics. Just this week, the Invasion of Privacy album creator weighed in on the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Previously, Cardi interviewed left-leaning politicians such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and then-former Vice President Joe Biden during the 2020 United States presidential campaign. Biden even picked up an endorsement from the “WAP” hitmaker for the general election.

Cardi B has also gone head-to-head with right-wing politicians and pundits on social media. Back in 2019, she famously popularized the phrase “dog walk” during a Twitter takedown of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

Additionally, Cardi B was one of the most outspoken critics of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The Republican law enforcement official is responsible for not pursuing serious charges against the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor, the African-American EMT killed during a botched raid.