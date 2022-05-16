Cardi B’s Response To The Buffalo Mass Shooting Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears another racially-motivated massacre took place in America.

On May 14, the city of Buffalo suffered a significant tragedy. A self-described white supremacist killed 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in the New York community. The shooting made international news.

People worldwide reacted to the horrific domestic terrorist attack which apparently targeted Black residents. New York-bred Hip Hop star/politics enthusiast Cardi B also shared her thoughts about the incident.

“Mass shooters are not mentally ill. They have [an] evil mentality,” tweeted Cardi B in response to the Buffalo mass shooting. Her tweet went viral with more than 16,000 retweets and 90,000 likes.

Mass shooters are not mentally ill.They have a evil mentality. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 15, 2022

Tucker Carlson Catches Heat For Pushing Great Replacement Rhetoric

The Buffalo shooting suspect reportedly wrote a manifesto voicing support for The Great Replacement conspiracy theory. Far-right conservatives, such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claim that immigrants are replacing “legacy Americans.”

Progressive pundits have warned Great Replacement rhetoric is actually a racist dog-whistle that would lead to violence against African-Americans, Latinos, Asians, Jews, Muslims, and other groups. The “grand replacement” ideology is also spreading across Europe.

Tucker Carlson’s name became a Twitter trending topic over the weekend as some users accused him of being partially responsible for radicalizing the Buffalo shooter. Additionally, the 53-year-old political commentator laughed at a New York Times article covering his connection to white nationalism before the shooting.

The Death Toll From Racially-Motivated Mass Shootings In The U.S. Keeps Rising

Numerous racially-motivated mass shootings have taken place in America over the last several years. In 2015, another admitted white supremacist killed 9 African-American worshippers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina.

In 2018, a gunman killed 11 worshippers in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue which is believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history. Authorities claim the suspect spouted anti-Semitic comments during the shooting.

A year later, a man killed 23 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. That 2019 shooting is considered the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history. Last year, eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were gunned down at three spas or massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area.