Cardi B Ruthlessly Trolls Critic Of Raunchy New Video Promoting Rob49 Collab 

Cardi B bared her cakes while twerking on a massage table in a temperature-raising social media video of her “On Dat Money” verse.

Cardi B made headlines earlier this week after lashing out at Joe Budden in a heated rant, and now she’s delivered a tongue-lashing to critics of a risqué new video.

On Friday (July 19), Cardi’s collab with Rob49, “On Dat Money,” arrived accompanied by a music video. While the official visuals feature Cardi cruising in a convertible with the New Orleans artist and writhing around on a bed of money with handfuls of bills preserving her modesty, the NYC rapper showed off her cakes in a social media video.

In the new visual, Cardi B raps her verse in a tiny dress that scarcely covers her bootylicious behind. Ramping up the sexy, Cardi mounts a massage table while twerking and bares her cakes as she bounces on a sofa.

Right there on dat money baby💵💵💵 pic.twitter.com/ZW3Rk5BxYQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 19, 2024

However, her raunchy display irked some social media users, including one who said, “I would hate to open my app and see my wife like this.”

Cardi B was quick to respond, clapping back with a photo of the user. “I would hate for my husband hairline to recede like this but here we are,” she replied.

I would hate for my husband hairline to recede like this but here we are pic.twitter.com/WwdZ9lmfCJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 20, 2024

Another user appeared to reference comments Cardi B made last year after hopping on Kay Flock’s “Shake It.”

The user described the song as “not bad,” but added, “it kinda confirms her label/fans still pushing her this direction. She’ll find her balance soon I trust.”

The “Wanna Be” hitmaker rejected the critique, replying, “That video was a joke babes.”

That video was a joke babes — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 20, 2024

Last April, Cardi B said songs like the Bronx Drill anthem “Shake It” are “activating these demons that I killed.” She continued, claiming she didn’t want to be “that old Cardi” anymore and left that “lifestyle” behind her.

However, Cardi appeared to be trolling and later deleted the voice note.