Cardi B Unveils Sexy Artwork For New Single “UP”

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B promised her fans she had some big information to reveal earlier today in a sexy Instagram post, and she did not disappoint.
After making fans wait for almost 15 hours, the Bronx rapper revealed the big news. Cardi B unveiled the artwork for her brand new “UP,” which is slated for release this Friday.
The colorful artwork has a burlesque feel and was more than pleasing to the eyes of the Bardi Gang.
“UP this Friday pre-order the limited edition CD here – https://t.co/cRse0u318k – Starts shipping out on FRIDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/sDz6sdsYAX
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021
“UP” is Cardi’s highest-profile release since she dropped the #1 hit single “W.A.P” featuring Megan Thee Stallion in August of 2020.
The new music comes on the heels of the rap superstar settling a $30 million lawsuit with her ex-manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael in December of 2020.
Cardi’s follow-up to her hit album Invasion of Privacy had been delayed due to the legal wrangling, but the lawsuit has since been settled.
Sources told AllHipHop Cardi B. settled with Shaft for an estimated $10 million, to get her career back on track and end the legal war.
