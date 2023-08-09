Cardi B Wants The Court To Force Tasha K To Pay $4 Million Debt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Belcalis continues her legal fight against the gossip blogger despite the bankruptcy filing.

Hip Hop superstar Cardi B still wants controversial internet personality Tasha K to pay the full $3.82 million owed to her from a defamation lawsuit victory.

According to RadarOnline, Cardi B went back to court in order to get an official ruling that would force Tasha K to pay her debt despite filing for Chapter 11. The new suit is reportedly part of the YouTuber’s pending bankruptcy case.

Cardi B (born Belcalis Almánzar) originally sued Tasha K (born Latasha Kebe) for allegedly defaming her on YouTube and social media. A Georgia jury found Kebe liable for defamation in January 2022.

The jury awarded Cardi $1 million in general damages, $25,000 in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and $1.3 million for legal fees. While still antagonizing the “WAP” rapper online, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

In their latest court filing, Cardi B’s legal team argued, “Defendant [Tasha K] was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”

The Grammy winner’s attorneys want the court to prevent Tasha K from avoiding having to pay Cardi the nearly $4 million defamation decision. Previously, Cardi reportedly sought legal access to Tasha’s financial statements, including income from YouTube revenue.

As Cardi B continues her legal fight with the gossip blogger, her husband recently ended his own legal battle with his former record label. Offset filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Quality Control Music over ownership rights to his solo music.