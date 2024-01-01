Cardi B Was “Fighting For Her Life” Before New Year’s Eve Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was fighting for her life before her New Year’s Eve show in Florida. Find out why she said she’s allergic to Florida!

Cardi B felt like she was “fighting for her life” before her New Year’s Eve performance in Florida on Sunday. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video on her Instagram Stories hours before her performance to reveal that she felt “so sick.”

“I’m literally fighting for my life right now,” she told her followers. “I am so sick. I don’t understand right because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything. I was good.”

Cardi B joked that she is “allergic to Florida” as she started to feel unwell as soon as she arrived in Miami.

“It doesn’t even make no sense. As soon as I landed four hours later, I got a little cough. My chest started getting tight,” she explained. “Bro, I’ve been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it’s New Year’s but I have this huge performance and I’m fighting, fighting.”

Despite her illness, Cardi still went ahead with her performance at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort as part of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

A few days earlier, the musician told her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was leaving “toxic” energy behind in 2023.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024,” she wrote. “Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”

Cardi B wrote the message after shutting down speculation that she had reconciled with her estranged husband Offset.