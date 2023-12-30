Cardi B Claps Back At Hater After Going Off On Her Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Things got very explosive on social media.

Cardi B has been on a digital rampage. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper had a lot to say to her supporters and detractors on X (formerly Twitter) over the last several days.

A highly publicized breakup with Offset played a role in Cardi B’s meltdown. After calling out her fans on Spaces for assuming she reunited with her estranged husband, the Bronx native turned her attention to a hater.

“Don’t u have kids to feed?” one X user asked Cardi on the social media platform. The 31-year-old recording artist fired back, “They [are] fed, bathed and rich… NEXT.” Her tweet collected over 17,000 likes and 1.9 million views.

They fed ,bathed and rich …..NEXT https://t.co/Qqxyvktno2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 30, 2023

The speculation about a possible reconciliation with Offset began after the couple spent time together with their children for the Christmas holidays. Additionally, false reports recently claimed the “Jealousy” collaborators had officially gotten back together.

A few hours after her clapback post, Cardi focused on her Bardi Gang fanbase again. She posted, “I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No, make it a bad day!”

I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day! pic.twitter.com/e7xV8Cl3JB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 30, 2023

Cardi B will bring in the New Year with a performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. The Grammy winner’s segment for the televised celebration will air from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

Offset will also be in South Florida for New Year’s Eve. The Set It Off album creator has a gig scheduled at Fontainebleau’s LIV club the same night. According to reports, both Hip-Hop stars were booked before the separation.