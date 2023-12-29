Cardi B Berates Her Fans Over Offset Reunion Rumors

Cardi B vehemently denied speculation about her reconciling with her estranged husband Offset on Friday (December 29). The Atlantic Records artist lambasted her fans for spreading the rumor on social media in a rant on X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces.
“Shut the f### up!” Cardi B said. “Bout to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f### up. And it’s the same f###### dumb—my own f###### fan base. The last time I got dragged was because my f###### fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s### but my own f###### fan base.”
Cardi B believed her fans were disrespecting her over the reunion rumor. The diamond-selling rapper questioned why they assumed she got back with her husband after the two spent time together during the holidays.
“Stupid ass m############, I’m about to f###### unfollow all of y’all ‘cause that’s all I see: y’all talking s### on my timeline,” she said. “I’m searching my name. I’m trying to see if anybody else talking s###. Nobody else talking s### but y’all. So, shut the f### up! All over my s###. Shut up!”
She continued, “Y’all heard something out of my mouth? B####, y’all heard I’m back with a n#### out my mouth? No! S### is f###### annoying. For f###### three days, y’all been doing the same s###. Did I say I was back together with somebody? I say that? Did ya heard that? Did I say it? Did he say it? No!”
Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed she’s been “single for a minute now” amid rumors of Offset cheating. The two have been married since 2017, but their relationship has gone through some rocky moments. Cardi B notably filed for divorce in 2020. The couple quickly reconciled as Cardi B called off the divorce one month after the filing.