Cardi B Berates Her Fans Over Offset Reunion Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Offset were seen together during the holidays, which led to fans questioning the estranged couple’s relationship status.

Cardi B vehemently denied speculation about her reconciling with her estranged husband Offset on Friday (December 29). The Atlantic Records artist lambasted her fans for spreading the rumor on social media in a rant on X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces.

“Shut the f### up!” Cardi B said. “Bout to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f### up. And it’s the same f###### dumb—my own f###### fan base. The last time I got dragged was because my f###### fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s### but my own f###### fan base.”

Cardi B believed her fans were disrespecting her over the reunion rumor. The diamond-selling rapper questioned why they assumed she got back with her husband after the two spent time together during the holidays.

“Stupid ass m############, I’m about to f###### unfollow all of y’all ‘cause that’s all I see: y’all talking s### on my timeline,” she said. “I’m searching my name. I’m trying to see if anybody else talking s###. Nobody else talking s### but y’all. So, shut the f### up! All over my s###. Shut up!”

She continued, “Y’all heard something out of my mouth? B####, y’all heard I’m back with a n#### out my mouth? No! S### is f###### annoying. For f###### three days, y’all been doing the same s###. Did I say I was back together with somebody? I say that? Did ya heard that? Did I say it? Did he say it? No!”

Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed she’s been “single for a minute now” amid rumors of Offset cheating. The two have been married since 2017, but their relationship has gone through some rocky moments. Cardi B notably filed for divorce in 2020. The couple quickly reconciled as Cardi B called off the divorce one month after the filing.