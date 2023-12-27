Cardi B Likes Post Denying She Took Offset Back After Break-Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Clout” rapper reacts to speculation of a reconciliation.

Cardi B and Offset are apparently still separated, despite online rumors claiming the celebrity couple reconciled. The Invasion of Privacy rapstress addressed the gossip by liking a post on Twitter (X).

A Twitter account claimed Cardi B took Offset back 12 days after the split. The December 27 tweet also claimed the frequent musical collaborators attended Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour stop in Newark together.

Pop culture blogger KenBarbie responded to Thee Pop Feed‘s post by sharing a clip from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That 2-second video features Kandi Burruss saying, “You just made that up.”

Cardi B then liked KenBarbie’s response tweet, seemingly denying she and her estranged husband officially reunited. Offset did post Instagram Stories from the concert featuring his three sons – Jordan, Kody and Wave. However, Cardi did not show up in those IG posts.

Cardi B’s Twitter (X) Like

The speculation surrounding a possible reconciliation between Cardi B and Offset gained steam this week after they celebrated the holidays together with their family. Both rap stars shared at-home videos of their two children, Kulture and Wave, opening presents on Christmas.

Cardi confirmed her breakup with Offset earlier this month. The messy separation included Offset calling out some of his wife’s fans for mentioning the late Takeoff as well as Cardi going on an extremely emotional rant about Set.

The Cardi B and Offset romance began when the chart-topping entertainers started dating in 2017. They got married at a private wedding later that year. In addition to marriage, the Hip-Hop recording artists joined forces for songs such as “Lick,” “Motorsport,” “Clout,” and “Jealousy.”