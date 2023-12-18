Offset Calls Out Cardi B Fans For Mentioning Takeoff During Breakup Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Migos member wants people to leave his late groupmate out of the mess.

The collapse of Cardi B and Offset’s marriage has been a trending topic for days. Both entertainers have addressed the breakup on social media.

As the “Clout” collaborators’ public split continued to make headlines, fans jumped into the fray to defend their favorite artist. Some of Cardi’s followers apparently began bringing up the late Takeoff to use against Offset.

“Fan wishing death on Takeoff is crazy, [y’all] lil ass better chill,” Offset tweeted. He later returned to X to add, “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up.”

Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil ass better chill — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2023

Correction: Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool. I'm still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up. — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 17, 2023

Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball) passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. He was fatally shot in Houston. Before his death, the Georgia-raised rapper released music as one-third of Migos along with Offset and Quavo.

In addition, Quavo also seemed to push back against anyone mentioning Takeoff during the Cardi B and Offset separation. The Rocket Power album creator recently tweeted, “Nephew ain’t wit the soap opera LONG LIVE Rocket. Pray for y’all tho.”

Previously, Offset expressed having a difficult time dealing with Takeoff’s passing. After parting ways as Migos members, Offset and Quavo reunited for a special performance honoring their fallen groupmate at the 2023 BET Awards. Cardi B has also paid tribute to the late Migos rhymer.