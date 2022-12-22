Offset On Still Mourning Takeoff: Not Easy Fake Smiling

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Migos member is trying to keep his head up.

Platinum-selling recording artist Offset and the rest of his family enter this holiday season without Kirsnik “Takeoff” Ball. The Hip Hop world lost Takeoff to gun violence on November 1. He was 28 years old.

Over the last seven weeks, many of Takeoff’s friends and fans have reacted to the Migos member’s death on social media. On December 8, Offset expressed being in a “dark place” which caught the attention of his followers and the Hip Hop media.

It seems Offset, understandably, still deals with the grief from losing Takeoff. Yesterday, the Georgia-raised rapper shared another message about his fallen comrade that also demonstrated the emotional pain he feels at the moment.

“S### not easy fake smiling and s### tryna keep walking with my head up,” posted Offset on Wednesday afternoon. That sentence also served as the caption for a photo of Takeoff. Over 100,000 Twitter users like Set’s tweet.

S### not easy fake smiling and s### tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

Offset Promises To Honor Takeoff At Every Concert

Earlier this month, Offset made a request for anyone covering or discussing his late cousin. The 31-year-old star of HBO’s The Hype competition series wrote, “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a positive light please!”

Numerous celebrities have shared positivity about Takeoff since his passing. Fellow Migos rapper, Quavo posted a touching tribute to his nephew on Instagram. Offset’s wife, Hip Hop star Cardi B, also praised Takeoff for the impact he left on the world.

In addition, Offset recently honored Takeoff at a live show by playing The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” as an image of the late rhymer appeared on screens in the venue. Offset promised to show respect to Takeoff before every one of his shows.