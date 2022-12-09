Offset Admits “I’m In A Dark Place” Following Takeoff’s Passing 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset is struggling to cope with the loss of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff a month after he was fatally shot.

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff, with those that knew him best still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Earlier this week, fellow Migos hitmaker and Takeoff’s cousin Offset took to his Instagram Story with a request regarding tributes to the slain rapper. “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a positive light please!” he wrote on Dec. 6.

Just a few days later, Offset shared his despair on social media, admitting he was not coping well. “In a dark place 🖕🏾” he tweeted on Thursday.

Last month, Offset revealed his “unbearable” pain at losing Takeoff in a heartfelt Instagram post. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Two men have been charged in connection with Takeoff’s death. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon.

Takeoff was only 28 years old when he was killed outside a Houston Bowling alley on November 1.

Last week, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, threatened to kill anyone making jokes about Takeoff’s passing.

“We not in the mood to be f###### playing around with y’all, deadass,” she said in a voice note. “I will deadass kill y’all. Stop f###### playing.”

She also revealed she was “feeling so hopeless” trying to console her husband following Takeoff’s death. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi B added.