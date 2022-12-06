Takeoff Murder Suspect’s Friends Claim He Is Innocent And Being Set Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The friends of a man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff claim he is being set up. Read more.

Patrick Xavier Clark, the promoter of the strip club The Flame HTX who was arrested for murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, left a subliminal message on his social media a week after the fatal shooting that took the artist’s life.

AllHipHop.com reported that Clark was arrested on Thursday, December 1st, and charged with the Atlanta native’s death in November. outside of the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston after a “lucrative” dice game went awry.

Tweets from Clark’s alleged Twitter profile posted on November 2nd, a day after the shooting, read, “God got me he been had me.”

On November 8th, another tweet went out, sizing him up as a heartless victim, turned cold from people not honoring him.

“Been hurt so many times it’s hard for me to feel love,” Clark tweeted. In his later tweets on November 9th, he said, “I ain’t perfect, I’m solid tho.”

Despite officers locking Clark up and finding out that he applied for a passport and had plans to go to Mexico, his friends are sticking by him and claiming that officials have the wrong person.

According to the Daily Mail one of his friends said, “I know him. He’s not like that. I honestly feel like they got the wrong guy. He doesn’t get mad or hostile. He’s very nice and thoughtful. That’s all I have to say. I feel he is being framed.”

Another person, rapper Jmali, said the killing would be out of character for Clark.

“You could see by the reactions of everyone that we’re shocked because that’s not the type of person [Clark] is. He was about business, not violence,” he said. “Pat was similar to Takeoff in that he was quiet and just went about his business. That’s why this is so surprising to everyone here.”

Takeoff was only 28 years old when he was killed.