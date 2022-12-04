Suspect In Takeoff Murder Could Be Freed If He Raises $2 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man charged with killing Migos rapper Takeoff could be released from prison if he can come up with millions of dollars.

After being arrested on Thursday, December 1st, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged with killing Migos rapper Takeoff, has had his bond set by a Texas court.

However, the bond will not be easily met as officials set it at $2 million, according to KHOU 11.

The court believes the suspect is a flight risk after authorities discovered he applied for an expedited passport right after the shooting happened outside the Houston-based 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

On the application, Clark told the government he was going to Mexico, and when he was arrested, he had a large amount of cash on him, and the passport on his person.

Because of this, a ton of conditions were attached to the bond, including 24-hour house arrest, electronic monitoring, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol, and no contact with the victim’s family.

Clark was spotted on camera outside the establishment, firing a gun with a wine bottle in his hand. Another camera from another angel shows him with a gun jumping in a getaway car.

AllHipHop.com reported that TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Tuesday, November 1st.

He was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. He did not seem to be the intended victim, as multiple people were shot. According to police, two others, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were hit.

First responders took them to hospitals and treated them for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, Lil Cam a.k.a. Cameron Joshua, appeared in court to face charges in connection with the shooting of Takeoff. The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors didn’t accuse Joshua of shooting Takeoff.

“We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case,” lead prosecutor Matt Gilliam said.