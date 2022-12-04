Suspect In Takeoff Murder Could Be Freed If He Raises $2 Million

After being arrested on Thursday, December 1st, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged with killing Migos rapper Takeoff, has had his bond set by a Texas court.
However, the bond will not be easily met as officials set it at $2 million, according to KHOU 11.
The court believes the suspect is a flight risk after authorities discovered he applied for an expedited passport right after the shooting happened outside the Houston-based 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.
On the application, Clark told the government he was going to Mexico, and when he was arrested, he had a large amount of cash on him, and the passport on his person.
Because of this, a ton of conditions were attached to the bond, including 24-hour house arrest, electronic monitoring, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol, and no contact with the victim’s family.
Clark was spotted on camera outside the establishment, firing a gun with a wine bottle in his hand. Another camera from another angel shows him with a gun jumping in a getaway car.
AllHipHop.com reported that TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Tuesday, November 1st.
He was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. He did not seem to be the intended victim, as multiple people were shot. According to police, two others, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were hit.
First responders took them to hospitals and treated them for their non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier this week, Lil Cam a.k.a. Cameron Joshua, appeared in court to face charges in connection with the shooting of Takeoff. The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
Prosecutors didn’t accuse Joshua of shooting Takeoff.
“We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case,” lead prosecutor Matt Gilliam said.